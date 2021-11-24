Anthony Centofanti, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, in Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, for Anthony Centofanti, 85, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Anthony was born in Sulmona, Italy, on November 23, 1936, the son of Armando and Fiorina.

He immigrated to the U.S. in 1954 with his dad and sister, Anna. He had a great love for his adopted country and the opportunities it afforded him through his hard work.

His first job was at a bakery in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, where he received encouragement and support from family and friends, especially his aunt Antonine, who packed him 3-4 sandwiches for lunch everyday. He earned his license as a beautician and owned his own salon in Struthers for many years. Soon after, he found a job with Youngstown Sheet and Tube where he worked for 31 years, working his way through night school to get his GED and received training at Younsgstown Sheet and Tube’s Buckeye School to become an industrial journeyman electrician working on the big cranes. Later, he worked at Youngstown Steel Door for 11 years.

Anthony loved being outdoors. He grew vegetables and fruits in his two huge gardens every single year, including this year and shared the fruits of his labor with his family and friends.

He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting, especially deer hunting and fishing in the Allegheny mountains in Pennsylvania, with his son Anthony. He instilled a love of the outdoors to his children and grandchildren and took great pleasure in the family’s annual vacation at the mountains.

He and his wife loved hosting dinners for family and friends, always serving large portions of delicious Italian foods. Anthony taught his children the importance of ‘family first’.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, in Youngstown and a founding member of the Sulmona Valley Club in Struthers.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Wanda, with whom he recently celebrated 59 years of marriage and his children, Rina (Evan) Brown, Anthony (Pam) Centofanti, Kathy (Pat) Misel and Christopher Centofanti; he leaves behind his grandchildren, Erica, Alex, Nicole, Tony, Michael and Gina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Anna, Tina, Frank and Mario.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley and the family extends their thanks to them during this difficult time.

Family and are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Anthony's family.

