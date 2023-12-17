LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Carmen Davanzo, 85, of Lowellville, died peacefully on Thursday, December 7, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Anthony, affectionately known to many as “Sonny” or “Iron Man,” was born September 11, 1938, the son of the late Anthony and Edith Davanzo.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters. He also enjoyed taking pictures to capture every moment that life offered him, traveling, going to Dunkin every day to hang with the guys and cooking recipes he endlessly looked up on the internet.

He loved to be a snowbird and go to his winter home in Florida.

Anthony is survived by his two children, Robert A. (Leslie) Davanzo of New Springfield and Yvonne (Ralph) Blanco of Poland; three grandchildren, Mya M. Blanco, Marisa M. Davanzo, and Mara E. Blanco; his sister, Beverly (Steve) Tsikouris and nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Davanzo; grandson, Zachary Robert Davanzo and his brother and sister-in-law, Danial (Barbara) Davanzo.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

