Anthony B. DiVito, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” B. DiVito, 60, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a two-year courageous battle with kidney cancer.



Tony was born on September 26, 1960, in Youngstown, only child of the late Lorenzo and Betty “Joann” McGarry DiVito.



Tony was a 1979 graduate of Struthers High School and a 1990 graduate of the Police Academy.

He was a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Deputy for 21 years. He loved his job and the many friendships he gained while there.

He was a professional wrestler for W.W.F. where he gained the name “T Bonezz.”

Tony was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge 141 and the Spaghetti Club.

In his spare time, Tony enjoyed the swimming pool and spending time with family and friends. He was truly a family man.



Tony will be always remembered lovingly by the love of his life, the former Sherry Trolio, whom he married September 18, 2004 in Mill Creek Park; stepchildren, Kristin Beeson and Jerry (Molly) Beeson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark (Nancy) Trolio, Rose (Chris) Albrecht, Joe (Charlotte) Trolio and Michael Trolio; aunts and uncles, Sandy and Tom Heydle, Patty and Tom Hoffman and Sally Higham; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Petey.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Sheriff Jerry Greene and the entire Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department for the kindness and compassion shown to Tony and the family during his illness.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Tony’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anthony B. “Tony” DiVito, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.