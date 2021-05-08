Anna Marie Sylvester, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie Sylvester, 90, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at home, May 6, 2021, with her family by her side.

Anna Marie was born March 7, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Rose (Colangelo) Rasile.

She married the love of her life, Joseph Sylvester, Sr., on February 9, 1952.

In 1956, she worked with her husband at Joseph Sylvester Construction until her retirement in 2005.

Anna Marie was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman.

She enjoyed sewing, going shopping, listening to music and loved to travel. They were part of “The Gang” for many years getting together regularly with their friends. She especially loved to watch her two grandchildren through their many life’s adventures.

Anna Marie will be remembered lovingly by her son, Joseph, Jr. (Kathy) Sylvester; her two grandchildren, Joey (fiancée Gabriella Stubbs) and Krysta and several nieces and nephews, especially Joseph and Laraine Briganti.

Besides her husband Joseph who passed away August 4, 2014 and parents, Anna Marie was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Joseph Briganti.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Anna Marie at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Please meet directly at church for mass.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Helen Johnson her caregiver and friend these last four years.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made in her name to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.