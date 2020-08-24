Anna Blakely, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Blakely, 72, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to her heavenly home, on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Mrs. Blakely was born January 22, 1948, in Gurabo, Puerto Rico.

She worked at Thornton’s Towel Supply and Eagle Heights Academy.

She attended V.C.C. in Lowellville.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory to her daughters, Marian Thomas of Youngstown and Iris Correa of Carolina, Puerto Rico; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Pablo Cruz and Anna Perdomo; her two sons, Jimmy and Davis Figueroa and her husband, Clarence Blakely.

Friends and family may call from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Anna’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

