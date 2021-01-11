Ann Marie B. Hritz, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie B. Hritz, 80, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021.

Ann Marie was born October 27, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Petretich) Sinkele.

She was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School and worked for the family business, Sinkele’s Dry Cleaning.

In her spare time, Ann Marie enjoyed baking special occasion cakes for her family and friends and collecting Santas but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and grandpuppies.

Ann Marie will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, William Hritz, whom she married October 2, 1965; three children, Joseph (Jackie) Hritz, Mark (Sarah) Hritz and Cindy (Jason) Kondrat; five grandchildren, Alexa, Emma and Andrew Kondrat and Landyn and Lydia Hritz; brother, Bill Sinkele and two sisters, Margery (Kenneth) Truta and Elaine (Allan) Deniro.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Sinkele.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1898 Wilson Avenue in Youngstown, followed by a Noon funeral service.

Please adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Ann Marie’s name to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

