COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser.

She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in anesthesiology from the Ohio State University.

She was a nurse anesthetist. She was employed by Associates in Anesthesiology, working at Southside Medical Center and retired from Northside Hospital in 1996.

Ann was a member of Gibson Heights Church and most recently Heritage Presbyterian Church. She was a Sunday School teacher, member of the Sessions and a member of the Deacons.

In her spare time, Ann enjoyed cooking and sewing. She was very family oriented and loved hosting family for the holidays.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and her beloved cat, Zoey.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers, Benjamin, Robert, Arthur, Eugene, Edward, Richard and William Eliser.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Youngstown, OH 44514, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at St. Mary’s Alzheimer Center for the kind and compassionate care shown to Ann.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ann Eliser, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 24 and Friday November 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.