Ann Baquero, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ana Baquero, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, June 9, 2021.



Ana was born August 6, 1944, in the Dominican Republic, daughter of Matea Hernandez.



She enjoyed cooking, raising her boys, watching baseball, playing sports and attending church.



Ana will always be remembered lovingly by her three sons, Robert, Benny and Richard Soto and ten grandchildren, Robbie, Jr., Taevion, Mandrell, Heaven, Ana Maria, Anastasia and Richard, Jr. Soto, Jason Lopez, Arturo Novoa and Brianna Lopez.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

