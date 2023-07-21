POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Bagnoli, 100, passed away early Wednesday morning, July 19, 2023.

Ann was born December 27, 1922, in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Martha (Zavada) Dimoff.

She worked as a seamstress with Triangle Raincoat Factory and then for Plackie Toys before staying home to raise her family. She loved to cook and bake for her family and canning tomatoes.

Ann was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish and was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Her husband, Albert J. Bagnoli, whom she married June 8, 1946, passed away October 25, 2018.

Ann will always be remembered lovingly by her four children, Joseph (Lorene) Bagnoli of Poland, Robert Bagnoli of Struthers, Albert (Susan) Bagnoli of Poland and JoAnne (Donald) Stanovcak of Poland; six grandchildren, Dannelle Harenberg, Anthony (Marissa) Bagnoli, Michael (Christine) Bagnoli, Lesley (Matthew) DeLisio, Sara (Michael) Forchione and Donald (Christina) Stanovcak; nine great-grandchildren, A.J. Bagnoli, Giovanni Bagnoli, Graham Harenberg, Zachary Bagnoli, Dominic Bagnoli, Anna Stanovcak, Parker Stanovcak, Cecilia Forchione and Carlo Forchione and a brother-in-law, Alex Bagnoli.

Besides her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bulatko; three brothers, John and Steve Dimoff and George Pete and a daughter-in-law, Delores Bagnoli.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the funeral home followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Angela Merici Church.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Ann’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.