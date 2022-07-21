YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita M. Genova, 73, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth hospital, Monday, July 19, 2022, with her daughters and family by her side.

Anita was born January 29, 1949, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Sylvia (Voiku) DePasqua.

She was a 1967 graduate of South High School where she was proudly involved in many clubs; A Cappella Choir, Future Teachers and senior class recognition for “Prettiest Eyes”.

Throughout her life she was devoted to the various and diverse career paths that she embarked upon. She was a retired bookkeeper for Visiting Nurses Association but also loved her previous jobs operating a forklift at Thorfare and as a secretary at Tauro Trucking Company and even entertaining a friend’s request for a favor on opening night at the Upstairs Lounge as bartender, often returning in that role when asked.

Anita was best known for her for passion for playing cards and enjoying the warm weather and casinos of Viva Las Vegas with her dearest friends and later her eldest daughter, Gina. Her favorite hotel to beat the odds was the Stardust on the strip. She was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed cheering and betting on the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns. That passion was later filled with the birth of her two daughters and later her three beautiful grandchildren. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family and those she loved.

She had a deep faith in God and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Anita leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Gina Genova and Deanna Genova (Brian Angelilli) and grandchildren, Vincenzo, Siena and Antonia. She is also survived by her nieces, Natalie (Dan) Snyder and Lauren (Matt) Ausmann and sister, Janis DePasqua.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Slyvia and loving brother, Jim DePasqua.

Friends and family may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 764 5th Street, Struthers, Ohio.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anita M. Genova, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 24 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.