CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anita L. Sausman, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by her family.



Anita was born on June 18, 1941, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Anita (Pallante) Yakotich.



She worked as a long-time bookkeeper in the area and retired as a bank teller from Huntington Bank.



Anita was a member of Four Square Church and was very involved in her church.

She loved crafting and was very creative in making her own jewelry.



Anita will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Gary Sausman, whom she married February 20, 1971; her daughter, Shari Walker; four grandchildren, Eli and Bethany Mladenoff, Antoine Davis and Anita (fiancé, Braylen Wigfall) Davis; six great-grandchildren, Alexis and Olivia Zaccone, Jairden Legg, Cameron Davis and Natalie and Bentley Ortiz; a sister, Marilyn Corroto and many loving nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Anita was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Mladenoff and two sisters, Patricia Morris and Judith Perry.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.Rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Anita’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Anita Sausman, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.