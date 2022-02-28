LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline M. Fuline, 95, passed away peacefully early Friday afternoon, February 25, 2022 with her family by her side.



Angeline was born October 21, 1926 in Youngstown, the daughter of Donato (Ellenico) and Mary (Medaglia) Lellio.



She was a graduate of Lowellville High School.

She worked many years at Spinosa’s Aluminum Color in Lowellville.



Ange was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Lowellville, its Ladies Guild and Senior Citizens Group. She was also a longtime member of the Ladies Mt. Carmel Society.



Ange loved to go dancing in her younger years. She enjoyed playing bingo, the lottery and playing cards with her Card Club. To say she was a sports fanatic is an understatement. She cheered on and supported watching all her family, from her own children, down to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Having everyone gather for family dinner was her happiest time.



Ange is forever reunited with her husband, Joseph C. Fuline, Sr., whom she married March 2, 1946 and passed away May 22, 1988.



Ange will be forever remembered by her entire family, especially her three children, Daniel, Sr. (Linda) Fuline, Linda (Ronald) Rotunno with whom she made her home for 33 years and Joseph, Jr. (Sandra) Fuline; six grandchildren, Lori (John) Hvisdak, Daniel, Jr. (Sandra) Fuline, Michael (Amy) Fuline, Gina (Sal) Lucente, Lisa (Chris) Modelski and Allison (Bobby) Coates; 20 great-grandchildren, Marissa, Rylie, Isabella and Giovanni Fuline, Giavona, Anthony Lucia, Angelina and Michel Fuline, Taylor (Shane) Seivert, JT, Matthew, Ryan and Carter Hvisdak, Krista (Jesse) Patterson, Nicholas (fiancée, Sarah) and Anthony Lucente and Alex, Drew and Maddox Modelski; three great-great-grandchildren, Mia Patterson, Lucas Seivert and Skylar Patterson; two sisters, Lucy Donofrio and Rose Cavalier and many loving nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents and husband, Joseph, Ange was preceded in death by five siblings, Virginia (Ben) Marapese, Dominic (Rose) Lellio, Frank J., Sr., (Nellie) Lellio, Andrew (Mary) Lellio and Donald (Sandra) Lellio; brothers-in-law, Tony Donofrio and John “Jack” Cavalier and in-laws, Dominic (Mary) Fabrizio, Mary (John) Mascarella, Katherine (Chuck) Mascarella, Sam (Theresa) Fuline and John and Nick Fuline.



