Angela M. Foltz, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Angela M. “Angie” Foltz, 58, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Angie was born March 29, 1962 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert, Sr. and Wilma (Torisk) Diana.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked for Rondinelli Tuxedo in Hermitage as store manager for 18 years.

Angie was a faithful and dedicated member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown where she was a member of the festival committee, volunteer for the spaghetti dinners for many years and was chairwoman of the Italian auction.

Angie’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Angie will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, Chris Foltz whom she married June of 1980; three children, Dawn Foltz, Curt (Janey) Foltz and Pete Foltz all of Hermitage; five grandchildren, Dillan Foltz, Abby Foltz, Alexander Havrilla, Destiny Foltz and Mylie Foltz; sister, Rosemary (Mark) Stilson; three brothers, Robert, Jr. (Rita) Diana of Youngstown, Michael (Leslie) Diana of Youngstown and Steven (Melanie) Diana of Canfield; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins and her beloved pets.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to the current conditions, a Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at a later date.

The Foltz family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to their “adopted family,” Joe and Lou Rossi for the kindness and compassion shown over the years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Angie’s family.

