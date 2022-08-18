BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela (Diaz) Ortiz passed away, 88, at her home on Monday, August 15, 2022 surrounded by friends and family.

Angela was born on December 16, 1933 in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, a daughter of Jose and Benigna Rodriquez Diaz.



Angela was an avid gardener, liked to crochet and sew. Her flower gardens were always colorful and beautiful. She made blankets and clothes that her family still cherish today.



Her husband, Candido M. Ortiz, passed away December 31, 2004.



The last few years she lived with and was cared for by her niece Olga I. Lopez. She will forever be loved and missed by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will also be remembered by her nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Julio, Cristobal, Gino, Reynaldo, Cheo, Martin, Pepe and Roberto Diaz; her sisters, Angelina Pagan, Concha Colon; her grandson, Daniel L. Ortiz, and nephews Jose Pagan and Louis Pagan.



Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19th, 2022 at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Youngstown. A service will follow at noon, to be officiated by Pastor Nate Ortiz.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifuenrals.com to send condolences to Angela’s family.

