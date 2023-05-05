YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela C. Donofrio, age 98, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at her home in Youngstown, Ohio, surrounded by loving family.

She was born August 2, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio, the second of four children to Salvatore and Helen Ozella Neri.

Angela is a proud 1943 graduate of Youngstown East High School.

She worked at the A & P grocery store on Wilson Avenue on Youngstown’s east side.

Angie, as she was known to all, was married to the love of her life, Judge Joseph Donofrio, on May 3, 1952, for 68 years until his death in 2020.

She was a member of St. Christine’s Catholic Church.

Her life revolved around family, and being with her children, grandchildren, their spouses and great-grandchildren was her favorite pastime. She loved her lunch and dinner outings with friends, family, and grandchildren. When eating at family gatherings, she specifically loved sneaking food to her grand dogs. Anyone who stopped by her home for a visit never left hungry. She had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh. Angie was the rock of her family. She leaves her family and friends with many happy memories that will be cherished forever.

To cherish her memory, she is survived by her children, retired Judge Gene (Janet) Donofrio, Dr. Joanne Franks (Howie Edwards), Judge Anthony (Cheri) Donofrio, and Judy Ann (Mario) Ricciardi. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Barry (Amanda) Franks, Aaron (Jill) Franks, Lindsay Donofrio, Jenna (Ryan) Buck, Carly (David) Brown, Mario Ricciardi, Mark (Cameryn) Ricciardi, Carmella Donofrio, Gina Ricciardi, and Joseph Donofrio. She has six great-grandchildren, Lawson, Zarick, Lennox, Zoey, Jacquelyn, and Nova Angela. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins to cherish her memory.

In addition to her husband and parents, Angie was predeceased in death by her siblings, Anthony Neri, Helen Deley, and Annie Falasca.

The family would like to thank Ed and Dianne Reese and the staff at Briarfield Place; Dr. John Stefancin; Dr. John Scrocco; Dr. James Enyeart and his staff; the nurses and staff of Sanctuary Hospice, especially Roseann; and Dr. James C. Demidovich for all of their compassionate and loving care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave., Boardman, Ohio 44512. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Monday May 8, 2023 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. and at St. Christine’s Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44511, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Ste.B-101, Canfield, Ohio, 44406, or The Judge Joseph and Angela Donofrio Scholarship Fund, YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, 44502.

