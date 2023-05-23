YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – – Angel Vargas Sr., 55, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday evening, May 19, 2023.



Angel was born on Aug. 1, 1967, in Youngstown, to Ramon and Ramona Pagan Vargas.



He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed bowling, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. Angel was a simple man who loved to spend time with his family.



Angel leaves behind his nine children, Amanda, Tatianna, Angel, Jr., Mickey, Angelina, JewelLee, Aria, Hope and Love Vargas; eight grandchildren; his mom, Ramona and four siblings, Annette Vargas, Tedy Mendez, Yvette Mendez and Elsa Hopson.

Besides his father, Ramon, Angel will be greeted in Heaven by his two brothers, Johnny and Richard Vargas; a nephew, Luis Pimentel and step-father, Dolores Mendez.



Friends may call on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a service to follow at 5:00 p.m.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

