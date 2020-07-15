Andrew R. “Ron” Hoffman, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew R. “Ron” Hoffman, 79, formerly of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020.

Ron was born March 7, 1941, in Duquesne, Pennsylvania, son of the late Andrew J. and Elizabeth (Pinzak) Hoffman.

He courageously served our country in the U.S. Air Force.

Ron worked as a steelworker.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church where he was a member of the choir. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus #4471 Christ Our Savior Council.

Ron loved fishing, playing softball and bike riding. He was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan.

Ron will be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Mary Ann Dlugos, whom he married February 10, 1973; five children, Ronald C. Hoffman, Sr., Russ (Jen Miller) Hoffman, Susan Hoffman Schreck, Matthew Hoffman and Maribeth (Hugh) Connolly; seven grandchildren, Ronnie Hoffman, Jr., Christie Sherbondy, Angelina Hoffman, Alexa and Aidan Schreck and Camden and Ashlyn Connolly and three great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, 915 Cornell Street in Youngstown, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. John Jerek officiating. Please maintain social distancing and if health allows, please wear a mask.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home. Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.