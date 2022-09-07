YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Dominic Church in Youngstown, for Andrea Della Gatta, 79, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his immediate family.

Andrea was born July 22, 1943, in Gricignano, di Aversa Italy, the son of Pasquale and Elena Nardacio Della Gatta.

He was a steelworker in the Youngstown area. He was a hard worker, a handyman and owned several small businesses.

He enjoyed going to flea markets on the weekends but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.

He was a member of St. Dominic Church.

Andrea will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Simona Constantin, whom he married January 30, 1999; five children, Pasquale Della Gatta, Giovanni (Melissa) Della Gatta, Elena (John) Madunicky, Antonio (Stacie) Della Gatta and Stefan Della Gatta; five grandchildren, Teresa, Josephine, Sophia, Nicolas and Luca; great-grandson, Mason; two brothers, Antonio and Salvatore and two sisters, Maria and Giannina.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Teresa Della Gatta and a brother, Raffaele Della Gatta.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September, 11, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

