YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amelia “Chick” Pesut, 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.



Amelia was born December 17, 1931, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Phillip L. Cardelein, Sr. and Marietta “Mary” Nardozzi Cardelein and came to Youngstown with her family as a child.

Amelia was a graduate of Chaney High School and an active member of ITAM and volunteer at St. Christine school and church.

She enjoyed Sunday dinners with family, Friday night football games and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Guardians.



Amelia will always be remembered lovingly by three children, Monica (Rich) Chearno of Florida, Karen Scanlon of Florida and Mark (Paula) Pesut of Canfield; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sue Slovkovsky and Carmel (Don)Thornton and many nieces and nephews.



Amelia was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Pesut and her siblings, Phillip Cardelein, Rose McKula and Nancy Sheronovich.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at St. Christine Church in Youngstown, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Christine Church on behalf of Daniel and Amelia Pesut.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

