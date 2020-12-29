Alice E. (Felleti) Tarr, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice E. (Felleti) Tarr, 74, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, December 26, 2020.

Alice was born July 16, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Dominic and Myrtle (Hickey) Felleti.

Alice worked for various area shoe companies and retired from Woodlands Assisted Living.

She was a 1964 graduate of East High School and enjoyed going to the casino.

Besides her husband, James J. Tarr, whom she married October 31, 1987; Alice will be remembered lovingly by her stepson, Eric Tarr; grandsons, Brandon and Ashton; sister, Rosemary Humphries; brother, Raymond Felleti and many loving nieces and nephews, especially her niece Brandy Spiker who was her “adopted daughter”.

Alice was preceded in death by her two sons, Frank P. and Anthony D. Felleti; and her brothers, Dominic and Ronald Felleti.

Alice’s family and friends were her life. She touched everyone she met. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Always there for everyone who needed her. Her faith in God was what made her a truly beautiful woman.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Alice’s family.

