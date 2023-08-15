CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfredo Morales, Sr., entered peacefully into his eternal rest on Sunday, August 13, 2023 surrounded by his family at Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

Alfredo was born June 27, 1935 in Maunabo, Puerto Rico to his late departed parents, Juan Morales Rosa and Saturnina Brito Baez.

He joins his beloved departed wife of 52 years, Rosa Elena Morales.

He leaves his children, Diane Morales, Lillian Luciano (Fred), Alfredo, Jr. and John (Sharon); his brothers and sisters, Emerito, Justo, Eliseo (Elsa), Maria Waisburd and Julia Reyes (Profilio); as well as 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and a host of loved nieces, nephews, cousins and church family.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda E. Encarnacion; brothers, Jesus, Andres, Antonio and Alejandro and sister, Victoria.

He was a pillar and founding member of Spanish Evangelical Church since 1954. He served as treasurer, interim pastor, Sunday school teacher, interpreter, musician and filled many other roles at the church with great love and faithfulness.

He made Youngstown his home for over 69 years.

Working at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as a crane operator, owned a Sunoco gas station on Wilson Avenue. He worked in the trainyard and in the fields picking strawberries and green beans in the early days of his arrival to the USA at age 18. He was instrumental in helping Hispanic families find jobs and homes. Taking people to employment and help agencies.

He enjoyed all types of music, singing, studying and reading the Bible, fishing, gardening, working on cars, fixing things, traveling and helping others. His laughter, telling of family stories and words of wisdom will be missed and remembered always.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023 we will celebrate his life at Spanish Evangelical Church, 369 Keystone Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 with viewing from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and celebration of life service to follow.

On Friday, August 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. we will say our final farewells following viewing and service at Spanish Evangelical Church processing to Lake Park Cemetery, 1459 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502.

The Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman have been bestowed the honor of arrangements. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.