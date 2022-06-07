GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred R. “Peanut” Bable III, 55, much loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at home.

Alfred was born December 27, 1966 in Youngstown, to Alfred R., Jr. and Patricia Brezinski E. Bable.

He attended Wilson High School in Youngstown. He also graduated from New Castle School of Trades for Automotive Technology.

He married the love of his life, Patricia M. Bable, on February 14, 2010 and spent 21 wonderful years together.

He worked as an auto technician for most of his life.

He enjoyed fishing, shooting guns, riding dirt bikes, grilling and loved spending time with his family and friends. He looked forward to babysitting his grandson, Nico, every morning and getting his 11-year-old son, Jerimiah, ready for school and helping his grandson, Anthony, get on the bus.

Alfred will be remembered by his wife, Patricia M. Bable; his children, Raymond (Tajah) Hopson of Niagara Falls, New York, Evelyn (Jason) Polan of Warren, Anthony (Jacqueline) Owens of Austintown, Nicole Bable of Girard, Savannah (Brandon) Foster of Augusta, Georgia, Cassandra (Nic Deal) Bable of Austintown and Jerimiah Bable of Girard; his sisters, Dianna L. Bartelmay of Youngstown, Deborah S. (Tony Bailey) Bable of Youngstown and Dianna Tomlin of Warren; his parents, Alfred R. (Deborah) Bable of Warren; his grandchildren, Nico, Alexa, Lillyanna, Angel, Anthony, Emma, Mason, Amelia, Titus, Daisyruth and Marigold and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Alfred is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia E. (Brezinski) Bable and his nephew, Ryan L. Hyon.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service on Saturday June 11, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, with Pastor George Wilki officiating.

