YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alfred J. Catheline, Jr., 76, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

Al was born July 5, 1946, in Youngstown, the son of Alfred J. and Amelia Labate Catheline. He was a lifelong area resident who grew up in the Smoky Hollow neighborhood and was very proud of his Italian heritage. He and his brother Felix caddied at Squaw Creek Golf Course as youths.

Al graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1964 and with the encouragement of his father, participated in the Golden Gloves tournaments that were held back in those days.

He served in the United States Army Reserves until 1972 and worked for many years at Gasser Chair before retiring in 2010.

He was a member of St. Christine Roman Catholic Church.

Al will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, papa and uncle whose smile and laughter lit up every room he walked into. His generosity, sense of humor and love of chocolate is legendary. Al was a fun-loving person who enjoyed all things Vegas, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his wife of 56 years, Lois (Adams) Catheline; daughter, Beth (John Yasko) Catheline of Boardman; son, Joseph (Amanda) Catheline of North Aurora, Illinois; granddaughter, Rhiannon (Frank) Roman of Campbell; grandsons, Evan Yasko and Joseph Dominick Catheline and great-grandchildren Stellaluna McMurray and Dante Ouellette. He also leaves his loving sister, Barbara (Frank) Rossi of Rootstown, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by his brother, Felix Catheline.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, 3165 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences.

The family would like to thank Briarfield Nursing Home and the Crossroads Hospice staff for their compassion, kindness and care this last month.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.