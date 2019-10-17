Alberta Boyer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alberta Boyer, 99, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, after a long and fulfilling life.

Born on May 21, 1920 in Craigsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Clarence and Rebecca (Polumn) Earley, she attended a one-room school through the eighth grade and thereafter worked vigorously in mostly care giving positions until retirement from Paisley House in 1995.

Married to her loving husband, Herman Boyer on July 3, 1941, they shared 62 happy years through the rollercoaster ride of life until his death on August 12, 2003.

Growing up, Alberta was a bit of a tomboy enjoying time spent with her dad at his blacksmith shop in Pennsylvania. Given a choice between a bicycle and a horse, a black stallion named King won her heart and a life-long devotion to horses.

As an adult she was a dear mother, wife, grandmother and friend. Leisure activities included traveling, ceramics, stamp and postcard collecting, jigsaw puzzles and country music.

She was a faithful charter member of Heritage Presbyterian Church for many years.

Leaving behind precious memories, Alberta is survived by two loving daughters, Charlotte (Stephen) Sackella, with whom she made her home and Maebelle Trichell; five grandchildren, Tracey Wade, Tricia (Joel) Church, Justin Trichell, Tod (Emily) Sackella and Brad (Kristen) Sackella; 12 great-grandchildren, Tabitha, Tiffany, Kevin, Kyle, Keith, Madison, Andrew, Mallory, Morgan, Taylor and twins, Landon and Nicholas and seven great-great-grandchildren, Raelyn, Jamison, Dalton, Cameron, Donovan, Jaxson and Darian, Jr., all of whom brought much joy and delight to her life.

In addition to her husband and parents, Alberta was preceded in death by sisters, Wilda Fair and Carrie Claypoole.

The Boyer family would like to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Charles Wilkins for his expert professional care and his kind personal concerns rendered over the past 25 years.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 19 at Heritage Presbyterian Church, 1951 Mathews Road, Poland, Ohio prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service with Rev. Terri Swails officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church in Alberta’s name or to the charity of donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Alberta’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 18 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.