LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert P. Smith, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 24, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.



Albert was born February 12, 1939, in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, the son of Albert and Wilma Wolfe Smith.

Left to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Loretta Ferrare; three children, Terri (George) Petrusko, Patricia Smith and Albert (Cyndi) Smith; three grandchildren, Joshua Petrusko and Adam and Zachary Smith and a great-granddaughter, Eden Smith.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by granddaughter, Loren Mistovich



In accordance with Albert’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

