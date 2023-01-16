YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Magrini, 82, left this earth for eternal life, Sunday, January 15 at his home in Youngstown, surrounded by his family.

He was born May 14, 1941 in Stump Creek, Pennsylvania, to parents Amelia and Mariano Magrini.

He graduated from Sykesville High School, Pennsylvania, in 1958 and married his lifelong partner Suzanna in 1961. Soon following they relocated to Youngstown, in 1964, where they built their life together.

Albert was a true family man. Married for 62 years to his loving wife Suzanna, he raised sons, Troy (Pamela) and Anthony; four grandchildren, Kelly (Ray), Troy, Jr. (Samantha), Adam (Ceara) and Alyssa (Alex) and his two great-grandchildren, Isabella and Madison.

His love didn’t end there though, always being the support for extended family and friends. He never failed to be there through baseball games, camping expeditions, band concerts and scouting events to name just a few. In the summer, he loved vacations spent with the extended family at Geneva-On-The-Lake, enjoying the sun and surf and walks along the strip.

He was a true member of the Rustbelt, working a 40-year career in the steel industry and acting as a pillar of his local community. A member of the Knights of Columbus and actively involved in the church of St. Luke, including as an avid blackjack dealer during their church festivals.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Geraldine Chester and her husband, Michael Chester and will be missed deeply by his family and friends.

Calling hours will be held Tuesday, January 17, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, on South Avenue, Youngstown.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 5235 South Avenue, Youngstown. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church for the Mass.

Family asks that in lieu of flowers, a charitable donation be made in memory of him to either St. Luke Catholic Church, Hospice of the Valley or Animal Charity of Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.