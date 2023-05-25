YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert “A.J.” Santiago, Jr., 38, passed away Tuesday, May 23, 2023.



A.J. was born on November 26, 1984, in Youngstown, the son of Albert, Sr. and Robin Tisone Santiago.

He was a devoted son, brother and a proud father who would light up any room with his smile. He loved to have conversations and laugh with his family and friends.

He was an entrepreneur, starting his own business, ADV, LLC. He also worked for the Operating Engineers.

In his spare time, A.J. enjoyed cooking with his mom, watching football and basketball with his dad and loved spending time with his family, especially his two sons, who were the light of his life.



During his sobriety, A.J. helped many people. He was a true warrior in his long and difficult journey to recovery.



A.J. will always be remembered lovingly by his parents; two sons, Dylan Davis and Vincenzo Santiago; two sisters, Treisha (Jim) Brumbaugh and Tori (Rob) Horvath and a nephew, Hunter Horvath.



He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Ronald and Laverne Tisone; paternal grandparents, Radames and Pearl Santiago, Sr; uncle, Radames Santiago, Jr. whom he adored; two aunts, Brenda Flathers and Cindy Sfeir and niece, Kailyn Orr.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, followed by a 7:00 p.m. funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert “A.J.” Santiago, Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.