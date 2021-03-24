Alan L. Peplow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan L. Peplow was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, March 18, 2021. He passed into Life at Trumbull Regional Medical Center at 0700 due to pneumonia, contributing factor agent orange.

Al was born on October 16, 1946 in Youngstown to Harold and Josephine Lavardio Peplow and lived most of his life in the area.



Al graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1964.

Shortly after high school he headed to Vietnam as part of the U.S. Marine Corps, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. For his faithful service, Al received multiple medals and honors: The Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal; the Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation; and Expert Shooting Badge.



Al was employed with the Youngstown Water Department for 30 years. There, he was known as a huge prankster. His most notable prank was at the time John Glenn as about to orbit the Earth in 1998. Al convinced his co-workers that they would be able to see Glenn’s craft if they wore over their head’s cardboard boxes with eyeholes …The front page of the Vindicator showed Al and multiple co-workers outside the Water Department with their boxes awaiting the amazing site!



Known as a pet lover, Al with Renee, had many over the years. Together, they also enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and old cars. No matter what else Al was known for, right now he would want you to know he was a man rescued by Jesus, little more than just in time.



Preceding Al in death were his parents; his brother, Harold and many good friends.



Al will be dearly missed by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Renee Anzevino Peplow. Their matching heart moles (Al’s arm and Renee’s face) made it clear they were meant to be together. Others Al has left who are waiting to join him in Heaven include the Anzevino in-laws, Rochelle, Randy (Laura), Russ (Nanette), Ray (Sonya), Rich (Ev) and Ron (Shelly); many nephews and nieces; many friends, including Gary Andrews (who has been friends with Al since age 6), Andrea Mancini and Al’s furry companion KeeKee.



Renee would like to thank nephew, Lt.Col. John E. Bilas, United States Marine Corps, who identified Al’s military awards. Semper Fidelis Marine, never forgotten. Renee would also like to thank Dr. Joseph Gallo and Al’s long-time aides, Lori and Ashley, for all they did for Al. So many have been constants in Al and Renee’s life. To these, Renee expresses special gratitude: Rochelle Anzevino, Randy and Laura Anzevino, Raquel Craig, Richie Anzevino, Gary and Bev Andrews, Andrea Mancini, Johnny Beniston, Bob and Jackie Nard, “Moose” and Diane Yavorchik, Bob and Bonnie Wallace, Eddie and Mandy Patrick, Pat and Barb Notareschi and multiple cousins.



Friends may call on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Christian Assembly Church, 5050 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512. A Celebration of Life service will follow at the church. Due to Covid-19, safety precautions will be upheld.

Interment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, where Al will be honored for his military service.



Donations may be made in Al’s memory to the Marine Museum in Virginia or U.S War Dogs in New Jersey.

