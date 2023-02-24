STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Adeline Parise, 92, of Struthers, passed away Wednesday morning, February 22, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.



Adeline was born on November 2, 1930, in Rolette, North Dakota, the daughter of the late Clere and Vesper Lewis.



She was a graduate of Rolette High School and was the last surviving band member of the WAC’s (Women’s Army Corps) in which she served from 1949- 1952.

Adeline married her husband Sylvester Parise on December 29, 1952, until he passed away in May of 2003.



Adeline was a homemaker and loved to bake, cook, and garden. She was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Parish Catholic Church for many years. Adeline’s favorite things in life were her faith, her family and reading a good book.



Adeline was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Sylvester; her sister, Laurene Carlson and her brother, Jackson Lewis.



Adeline will be greatly missed by her son, Keith Parise of Struthers, Ohio; grandson, Matthew (Carma) Parise; granddaughter, Sebrina (Steven) Barnhouse; five great-grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Emma, George and Nicholas; sister, Genevieve Paulson; beloved niece, Nina Paulson; dear friend, Leslie Marcinano; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, in Boardman from 10 to 10:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.



