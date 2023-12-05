NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adelina Guzmán, 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Adelina was born January 3, 1924, in Villalba, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Pedro Gonzalez and Patricia Rentas.

She was a wonderful homemaker, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, loved roses, cooking, music and dancing, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

She was a devout Catholic and a member of Sta. Rosa de Lima Church, the Las Damas Society and OCCHA.

Her husband, Francisco Guzmán, whom she married August 23, 1943, passed away February 11, 1988.

Adelina will always be remembered lovingly by her five children, Aida (Will) Pacheco of Campbell, Henry (Nydia) Guzman of Columbus, Nancy (Robert) Pagan of Campbell, Luis Guzman of Campbell and Migdalia (Emilio) Cuevas of Delray Beach, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Justa (Juan) Laboy and Matilda Jimenez and many loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband; she was preceded in death by three brothers, Porfirio Rentas and Adolfo and Mariano Burgos and three sisters, Maximina Lopez, Zoe Gonzalez and Amparo Burgos.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Adelina’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Adelina Guzman, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.