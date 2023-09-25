CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam J. Rossi, Jr., 96, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in the loving arms of his wife of 34 years, Anita A. (Roberto) Rossi.

Adam was born on October 31, 1926, to the late Adam, Sr. And Rose (Romano) Rossi, Founders of Rossi Funeral Home.

Adam attended Timken High School and Cleveland College of Mortuary Science.

A Corporal First Class for the United States Army having served 22 months in Korea in the ammunition department, before coming back stateside and finishing out his term.

Upon returning home, he worked alongside his father Adam, Sr., at the Rossi Funeral Home in Canton. When his father became ill, he and his brother, Marion Rossi, continued working at the funeral home and then eventually owned the funeral home. As brothers they worked side by side for over 50 years. Adam was the previous owner and President of Rossi Funeral Home. A licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and Insurance Agent for over 66 years. The family business was more than a career to him, it was his Life… His dedication to helping families at their time of need or pre-need was truly remarkable, he considered this dedication an honor to help families. Adam also treasured many of the relationships this opportunity offered him.

He and his wife Anita volunteered at the OFDA Convention in Cincinnati, Ohio, where a lot of friendships were made over the years. A proud member of the Ohio Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association and a contributor to SAC and PAC. Formerly the President of OFDA District 16 Funeral Directors and presently, the Chairman of the Board. A proud servant of the Masonic Lodge, Canton AHEPA Chapter #59, Knights of Columbus and many other Civic organizations. Adam was a 4th degree knight. A 30 plus year member of the Downtown YMCA Men’s Club. Adam was a Canton News Boy for a number of years.

Adam enjoyed many Canton McKinley games. A 1993 Greater Canton Fumble Ball Hall of Fame enshrines sponsor award. In Adams spare time, he enjoyed a great game of golf or bowling. Taking a walk with his wife or watching his favorite New York Yankees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Guy and Dominck and sisters, Mary Melito and Antionette Forchione.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anita; sons, Jim (Gigi) Rossi of North Canton, Stephen (Karin) Rossi of Durango, Colorado and Kenneth Rossi of Canton; his brother, Marion Rossi of Canton; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his niece, Diane (Owen) Denman of Pismo Beach, California and his beloved pet, Spensir.

Visitation for Adam will be held Thursday, September 28 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 2207 3rd Street SE, Canton.

Mass of Christan Burial, will be held on Friday, September 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Thank you to Dr. Amin Khahlil and Staff at the East Canton Medical and to Dr. Elizabeth Baum and Staff and Bethany Skilled Rehab.

In lieu of flowers a scholarship fund has been established in Adams name to further the education of a student entering in the field of Mortuary Science.

Over the years Adam had guided hundreds of families through this portal of Life with dignity and grace…All hours of the day or night, he would answer the call. We hope this journey brings the same peace he gave others.



“In life I loved you dearly…

In death I love you still…

In my heart I hold a special place that only you can fill..”



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, who are cousins to Adam.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Adam J. Rossi Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 26 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.