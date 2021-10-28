Adam A. Marchionda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Andrew Marchionda was born on January 2, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio and passed away, Saturday, October 16, 2021, due to complications related to Covid-19.

Adam graduated from Boardman High School in 1998 where he was a member of the soccer and football teams. After high school, Adam attended Youngstown State University.

While working for General Motors, Adam was a member of the United Auto Workers. At the time of his passing, Adam was a product technician for Aaron’s Rentals.

In his spare time, Adam enjoyed gaming and watching The Philadelphia Eagles and Ohio State Buckeyes. Adam was a talented artist with a knack for working with electronics and technology. Most of all, Adam was a dedicated son, father, brother, and friend; always offering help and a kind word.

Adam leaves behind his parents, Frank and Susan (Black) Marchionda of Boardman; three children, daughters, Francesca Marchionda, Madison Jacubec, and son, Robbie Jacubec; two sisters, Kristin Rezek; (Robert) and Nicole Burosky (Robert); nieces and nephews, Jacob Rezek, Joseph Rezek, Daniel Burosky and Natalie Burosky; and his former wife and best friend, Carrie Marchionda of Warren. Adam will be sadly missed by numerous aunts and uncles and cousins.

A private family service was held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman.

Arrangements were handled by Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home.

