BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Church, for Abbey M. Lipinsky, 20, who passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Abbey was born August 21, 2001 in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael L. and Debra Morley Lipinsky.

Abbey was a 2019 graduate of Boardman High School. She was attending Youngstown State University where she achieved the Dean’s list.

She had an appreciation for the arts and loved to draw and paint. She enjoyed crafting, Broadway music and Taylor Swift.

Abbey will always be remembered lovingly by her mom, Debra; two brothers, Andrew and Erik; her beloved dogs, Olive and Kobe; paternal grandparents, Gary (Joan) Lipinsky and Diane Lipinsky; grandparent, Pete (Minerva) Widera; aunts and uncles, Dawn Chamberlain, Rachel Lipinsky and Brian Lloyd; four cousins, Nicole, Mark and Mackenzie Lloyd and Jaxon Lipinsky and many close and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Michael L. Lipinsky; maternal grandparents, Jeanne Widera and Richard Morley and aunt, Tracey Lloyd.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Abbey M. Lipinsky, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.