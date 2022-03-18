AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron G. Mladenoff, 40, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Aaron was born August 8, 1981, in Warren, the son of Anthony and Shari Magura Mladenoff.

Aaron graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

He was a chef at Marino’s Restaurant.

He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Aaron loved to cook, play fantasy football and enjoyed going to casinos but most of all he loved being with his family, especially his nieces and nephews whom he adored.

Aaron will always be remembered fondly by his father, Anthony (Eileen) Mladenoff; mother, Shari Walker; stepfather, Antoine Davis, Sr.; two brothers, Eli Mladenoff and Antoine Davis, Jr. (Taylor Beard); two sisters, Bethany Mladenoff and Anita Davis (Braylen Wigfall); grandparents, Gary and Anita Sausman; stepbrother, Tim; two stepsisters, Alyssa and Stacey; three nephews, Jairden Legg, Cameron Davis and Bentley Ortiz; four nieces, Alexis and Olivia Zaccone, Natalie Ortiz and Addison Codwel; numerous cousins and his beloved dog, Pistol.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Aaron G. Mladenoff, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.