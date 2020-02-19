Rosetta Daniel Richburg, Warren, Ohio

Rosetta Daniel Richburg, 91, of 1320 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. at Community Skilled Health Care Centre, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 1, 1928, in Highland Home, Alabama, the daughter of Arthur L. and Lilla J. Peterson Daniel, residing in the area since 1980, coming from Detroit, Michigan.

She was employed with Albert’s Nursing Home for 7 years as an LPN, before retiring in 1974. She also worked for Crenshaw Community Hospital in Alabama.

She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed cooking, sewing and doing hair.

She leaves to mourn her sister, Ms. Dorothy L. Daniel of Warren and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Arthur Daniel Jr. and Leon Daniel; two sisters, Ms. Mary Francis Daniel and Mrs. Lelia Perdue.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, where calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.