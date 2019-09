YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Russo was born on August 9, 1939. She passed away on Wednesdsay, September 18, 2019.



She leaves behind her beloved life partner of 22 years, Dr. Thomas Kuchinka, among others.



Many thanks to George and Kathy Miller for their love and care.



A memorial service will be held at Noon on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Schiavone Funeral Home.

Rosemary requests no flowers.