Rosemarie “Rosie” Sullivan, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie “Rosie” Sullivan, 51, passed away peacefully at 3:33 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Hospice House in Poland.

Rosie was born in Warren, Ohio on February 5, 1969, the loving daughter of Bernard Joseph and Rose Marie (Brusie) Sullivan. She was cared for by her parents from her birth until recently being a resident of Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She attended the Niles Fairhaven School and Workshop for many years. Her smile brought joy to many people!

Rosie is survived by her sister, Valerie Sullivan and nephew, Zeke Setzer, both of Howland and several other close relatives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, who died on July 11, 2009 and her father, who died on December 16, 2019.



A private graveside Service of Christian Burial will be held at the Niles City Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Murphy of Saint Stephen Church officiating.

Arrangements by Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

