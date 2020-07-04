Rosemarie (Furrie) Ronci, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a private burial service Monday, July 6, 2020 in Crown Hill Burial Park at 1:00 p.m. for Rosemarie Ronci, 94, who died June 30, 2020 at Howland’s Shepherd of the Valley.

Rosemarie was born March 24, 1926 to John and Dora E. Dominic Furrie.

She worked for Packard/GM and was truly Rosie the Riveter during the war effort. She had a strong belief in her Catholic religion and was a strong union member and supporter of UAW Local 1112.

She was a caregiver for her parents, a devoted loving wife for 68 years and a caring mother of two children.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Ruth Ann) Ronci; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death her parents; husband, Rizieri M. Ronci, whom she married July 25, 1949 and died July 25, 2017; a daughter, Valarie Jean Ronci-Cauthen and three brothers.

Arrangements are being handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

