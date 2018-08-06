Rosella “Midge” Brant Obituary

Rosella “Midge” Brant, 66, of Hermitage died following an extended illness at 3:15 p.m. Friday, August 3, 2018, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Midge was born October 17, 1951, in Sharon, the daughter of Ora Jean (Bryant) Likens and Thurman Likens.

Midge was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

Her husband, David Brant, whom she married February 14, 1987, survives her at home. She is also survived by two daughters, Terri Fout and her husband, Robert of Florida and Lynn Gurnee of Hermitage; three sons, David Brant and his wife, April of Transfer, Terry Campbell of Campbell, Ohio and David Campbell of Hermitage; three sisters, Audrey “Gerri” Runyan of Wheatland, Paula Likens of Sharon and Cathy Daniels and her husband, Ronald of Sharon; four brothers, Thurman “Butch” Likens Jr. and his fiancée, Rose Coryea of Transfer, Eugen “Jack” Likens of Hermitage, Jody Likens and his wife, Connie of Lowellville, Ohio and John Likens of Sharon; grandchildren, Alexis Campbell, Bobby Yakell, Ragen Gurnee, Nikki Gurnee, Alan Campbell, David Campbell, Cody Brant and Samantha Brant and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Rosella Fraser and a brother, Martin Likens.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements and cremation by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.