Roseann Klempay Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Roseann Klempay will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 19, at St. Michael's Church.

Roseann passed away early Friday, October 12, 2018 at Windsor House of Canfield at the age of 86.

Roseann was born October 10, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Patrick and Catherine (Fox) Barile.

She was a 1950 graduate of Wilson High School and a member of St. Michael Church in Canfield.

Roseann will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who always enjoyed spending time with her family.

Roseann was an accomplished pianist and loved fashion and design.

She leaves her husband, Andrew G. Klempay, Jr., whom she married February 9, 1951; two children, Sally (Dr. Mark) Squicquero of Bluffton, South Carolina and Roger A. Klempay of Canfield; as well as two grandchildren, Sarah Rose Squicquero of Bloomington, Indiana and Dr. Adam Squicquero of Bluffton, South Carolina.

Roseann was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. Friday, October 19 at St. Michael Church in Canfield where a Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.