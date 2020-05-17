Rose Marie (Nicholson) Taylor, Winona, Ohio

WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Taylor, 83, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Salem North Nursing Home.

Born April 25, 1937 in Lisbon, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Esther (Greeves) Nicholson.

She worked at the A&P warehouse for nearly twenty years and later as a custodial engineer at United Local Schools.

She is survived by four children, William (Rosie) Taylor of Canfield, Paul (Doreen) Taylor of Salem, Eric (Michelle) Taylor of Middletown and Rob (Heidi) Taylor of Salem; seven grandchildren, Shane, Bubba and Zachary Taylor and Jodie, Bill, Katie and Morgan Taylor; a brother-in-law, William (Paula) Taylor of Florida; sister-in-law, Janet Rankin of Wilmington; two great-grandchildren, Gabe and Beckham Taylor; cousin, Pat (Jeanette) Nicholson of Cleveland and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death in 2007 by her husband, James B. Taylor, whom she married September 22, 1957. Her siblings Dean, Curt and Robert Nicholson and Sarah Haines are also deceased.

The family will gather at Weber Funeral Home prior to the graveside service officiated by Pastor Bob Rowley at Woodsdale Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

A public ceremony may be held when permitted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions may be made to the United Little Eagles Scholarship Fund, c/o John Newburn, 6334 Gamble Road, Lisbon, OH 44432.SS

Arrangements are being handled by Weber Funeral Home.

Leave condolences at www.weberfh.com.

