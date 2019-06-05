Rose Marie Kutchman Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Kutchman, 84, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday morning, June 4, 2019, in Avalon Springs Place, Mercer, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs. Kutchman was born October 23, 1934, in Patton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Michael and Marie (Cassidy) Slovick.

She was a 1952 graduate of Patton High School.

Prior to becoming a homemaker, she was employed by the former Union Press Courier in Patton.

Rose was an active member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage and enjoyed volunteering where ever she could.

A devoted mother and wife, she enjoyed family get togethers, traveling and sewing.

Her husband, Michael Kutchman, whom she married October 4, 1958, passed away January 10, 1993.

She is survived by two sons, Robert A. and James M. Kutchman, both of Hermitage; a sister, Kathy Swasing and her husband, Terry, of Coalport, Pennsylvania and a brother, John Slovick and his wife, Rose, of Royal Oak, Michigan.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine “Kay” Kutchman.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, June 7 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, in the church with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.

