Rose Mae DelFratte, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mae DelFratte, of Boardman, Ohio passed away on January 4, 2021. She was 91 years old.

Rose Mae was born on May 6, 1929 in Lowellville, Ohio a daughter of Frank Marcone and Nettie (Rotz) Marcone.

She graduated in 1947 from Lowellville High School.

She worked at Strouss-Hirshberg, Company in downtown Youngstown for many years. In 1949, she moved to California for two years.

Upon returning to Youngstown, resumed working at Strouss-Hirshberg Company where she met the love of your life, Anthony DelFratte whom she later married on October 3, 1953.

She became a real estate agent in 1969 with Manchi Realty at a time when very few women entered the field, and had a thriving career.

In retirement, she served as her condo association President and Treasurer for nearly 20 years.

Rose Mae loved cooking, baking and being surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her son Anthony (Tee) DelFratte of Boardman, Ohio and daughter Jane (DelFratte) Tablack of Poland, Ohio. Her cherished grandchildren, Anthony Tablack of New York, New York and Betty Jo DelFratte of Youngstown, Ohio. Her two sisters Marie Lipinskyof Boardman, Ohio and Catherine DeMatteo of Hubbard, Ohio and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Anthony DelFratte in 1979.

Rose Mae was a longtime member of St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

A celebration of Rose Mae’s life will be held at a later date.

Private services were held for immediate family.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Mae (Marcone) DelFratte, please visit our floral store.