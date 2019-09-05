Rose M. Wishak, McDonald, Ohio – Obituary

MC DONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Wishak, 94, passed away peacefully at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center following a short illness.



She was born in Farrell, Pennsylvania on June 19, 1925 a daughter of Paul and Catherine (Bilandzja) Cveljo.

She lived in McDonald most of her life and was a 1943 graduate of McDonald High School.

Rose was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

She retired in 1988 from the purchasing department at Wean United, Warren after working there 28 years.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for the many family functions.

Rose is survived by a son, George (Barbara) Wishak III of McDonald; daughter, Jeanne (Frank) Tuscano, Jr. of McDonald; four grandchildren, Brian (Melanie) Wishak of McDonald, Tiffany (Dominic) DiRubba of Liberty Township, Frank (Amy) Tuscano III of Austintown and Gina Tuscano of Boston, Massachusetts; two great-grandchildren, Luci Wishak and Gabriella DiRubba and a sister, Pauline Logar of McDonald.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George Wishak, Jr. whom she married on December 26, 1945 and who died on December 7, 1988 and two sisters, Margaret Toth and Anne Tepsick.



Calling hours will be from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home in Niles. A Service of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Edward Brienz will officiate.

Burial will be at Belmont Park Cemetery.



