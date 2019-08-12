Rose M. (Sorrentino) Lavanty, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Lavanty, 94, daughter of Guy and Maria Choppia Sorrentino, born February 1, 1925, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Rose was born and raised in the Brier Hill area of Youngstown where she was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Parish and the Saint Anthony Senior Citizens Group.

She and her husband, Sam F. Lavanty were married on January 27, 1945 at Saint Anthony of Padua Parish. They were married for 73 years before Sam’s passing on December 24, 2018.

Rose was employed at Kings Jewelry of Youngstown during the late 50’s and early 60’s. The remainder of her life was devoted to homemaking and taking care of family.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Sam D. (Kathy) Lavanty of North Lima; grandchildren, Amy (Yoav) Levi-Haim of Las Vegas, Nevada, Tod (Nicole) Lavanty of Richfield, Minnesota and Kim (Mike) Erdel of Ohio; great-grandchildren, Arielle, Lea and Jacob Levi-Haim, Samantha, Michael, Abigail, Ellie Mae and Elijah Erdel and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Sam and her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Julie Sorrentino, Adeline Altier and Ann Bonacker and three brothers, Victor, Anthony and Samuel Sorrentino.

Rose especially enjoyed time spent with family on holidays, birthdays and any other occasion they could get together. Rose and Sam enjoyed visits to Italy, Hawaii and California; as well as, frequent trips to Las Vegas. In their early retirement years, they spent winters in Winter Garden, Florida. In later years travel consisted of bus trips to casinos.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marian Assisted Living Center, Assumption Village and Hospice House for the loving and thoughtful care given Rose in her time of need.

Family and friends will gather from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in St. Anthony of Padua Parish followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to hospice of the Valley in Rose’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.