Rose M. (Pasquale) Sculli, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Sculli, 94, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Born Rose Marie Pasquale, the youngest and only surviving member of seven siblings, in a family that started its American journey in Lowellville, Ohio.

Rose was the only child born in Youngstown and raised on Youngstown’s Lower West Side and later, Brier Hill. Her parents, Frank and Carmella Pasquale, were both immigrants from southern Italy; neither of whom spoke English.

In Brier Hill, she met Joseph Sculli, her husband of 74 years, who preceded her in death less than a year ago.

Rose led an interesting life as a young woman at the end of the Great Depression, during WWII and the end of a stifling time for women. She worked as a riveter making warplane parts at General Fireproofing during WWII and she was known by her co-workers as (you guessed it) “Rosie the Riveter.”

During that time, she also sang for the local Bob Macky Band – until her fiancé Joe, stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base, said, “me or the band.” She married Joe and went on to have five children.

The Scullis would eventually move to Youngstown’s West Side, yet another family chased out of their beloved Brier Hill by the impending freeway. Even while raising children, Rose worked for and eventually retired as a custodian for the Youngstown Schools. Up until recently, Rose would still pontificate on the right way and the wrong way to clean a home.

Over the many decades, the Scullis were the constant hosts of huge family gatherings in the traditional Italian basement kitchen and dining area. Family and the many long-time friends were in constant attendance, especially for the opening of the Fall season wine barrel, a tradition they brought with them from Brier Hill. Family and friends would simply refer to going Down the House and everyone immediately knew the location.

Known as “Mema”, Rose will be lovingly remembered by her children, Frank (Denise) of Canfield, Joseph, Jr. (Paulette) of Austintown, Anthony (Susan) of Haines City, Florida, Patricia (John) Frano of Canfield and Roseann (Vince) Nardy of Solon, Ohio.

Additionally, Rose was the last family leader of her generation over the vast Sculli clan of 15 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, as well as many loyal and admiring friends.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at Schiavone’s Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown.

A service will be held 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in St. Christine Church. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the Mass in the church, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks contributions be made to Hospice House on Sharrott Road, Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Schiavone Funeral Home.

To send flowers to Rose’s family, please visit our floral section.