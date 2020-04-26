Rose M. Marsh, Latrobe, PA

LATROBE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Marsh, 88, of Latrobe, formally of New Castle, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at Loyalhanna Care Center in Latrobe.

She was born in New Castle on July 22, 1931, a daughter of the late Elmer and Emma (Evans) Brown.

Mrs. Marsh was dietary aid at St. Francis Hospital for 15 years.

She enjoyed bowling, country line dancing and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by one daughter, Gloria J. Allison of New Castle; one son, Terry L. Brown and his wife, Patty, of New Castle; one sister, Dixie Warsing and her husband, Bob, of New Castle; two grandchildren, Leslie Brown and Jennifer Brown and six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Cory, Lexi, Carly, Addie and Ayla.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, George H. Warsing; her second husband, Floyd C. Marsh; two brothers, Leslie E. Brown and Robert Brown and one sister, Alice Capitola.

Private funeral services will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery.