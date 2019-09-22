Rose English, Hermitage, Ohio – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose English, 93, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 21, 2019.



Rose was the daughter of John and Catherine (Pagliaroli) Bovier of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

She was a lifelong member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church.

After graduation in 1943, Rose worked for the U.S. Civil Service in several Army installations. In 1970, she earned her LPN degree and worked at Sharon General Hospital, retiring in 1988.

During retirement, Rose became an avid traveler and enjoyed baking breads and cookies to share with friends and family.

She volunteered for the High Mark Blue Shield Pals Program.

Surviving are four children, Daniel (Bobbi) English, Wayne (Deborah) English, Kathy (Ron) Radick, and Karen Pauley; five grandsons; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Gloria (John) Kelley and Nettie (Richard) Kuklinca.

She is preceded in death by her son, John at age 8; parents; sister, Angie (Sharon “Dud”) Weekly and two infant brothers, Peter and James.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass intentions or donations to Eastern Regional Kidney Foundation, 4822 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Church, 311 West Ridge Avenue Sharpsville, PA.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.