Rose (Caracci) DeAngelis, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Rose DeAngelis, 99, of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Concord Care Center Fowler, Ohio.

Rose Caracci DeAngelis was born in Sharpsville on September 4, 1921, where she graduated from Sharpsville High School in 1939.

She worked at Westinghouse Corporation in three different divisions until the end WWII as well as at Kroger and the former Thomas’ Grocery in Sharpsville.

After his return from the Army, she married the love of her life Anthony DeAngelis on June 19, 1946. She lived her entire life in her beloved town of Sharpsville.

Rose cherished her family, dearest neighbors and friends.

She was a devout Catholic and a woman of strong faith. She was a life-long member of St. Bartholomew’s Church where she volunteered and was an active member in the St. Olivia Society as well as past president and secretary for the Women’s Auxiliary of the Sharpsville VFW Post 6404. She participated for many years in the Sharpsville Beagle Club of Mercer where her husband was a founding member.

She leaves her three children, Mary Wildman of Sharon, Patricia (Jeffrey) Haskell of Concord, Ohio and Michael (Wendy) De Angelis, Champion, Ohio; her most precious grandchildren, Lisa Wildman Ashton of Denver, Colorado, Brian (Eileen) Wildman of Greensboro, North Carolina, Anna Rose and Mark DeAngelis of Champion, Ohio; great-granddaughters, Serena Wildman of Greensboro, North Carolina and Brittany Bonilla (Kyle West) and great-great granddaughter, Penelope, all of Roanoke, Virginia. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Giuseppe and Giovanna (Campagna) Caracci; her sister, Olivia (Lena) DeJulia and brothers, Julius and Joseph Caracci as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all the devoted St. Bartholomew members/volunteers and Meals on Wheels of the Shenango Valley who enabled her to stay in her home by bringing food and friendship and worship.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in her memory to Saint Bartholomew Catholic Church, 311 W Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150 or Sharpsville VFW Post 6404, 215 N Walnut Street, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Entombment will take place in St. Rose Mausoleum Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.