Rosanne Marie Pyne, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosanne Marie Pyne, 52, passed away peacefully at 1:41 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the University Hospital, Geauga Medical Center following a long illness.

Rosanne was born in Warren, Ohio on December 12, 1967 the daughter of John E. and Bonnie S. (Carpenter) Pyne and has lived in Niles all her life.



Rosanne was a 1986 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended the Niles First Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed watching the weather programs on television, baking, listening to big band music. She was an avid sports fan and viewing the Japanese culture and cartoons.



Rosanne is survived by her mother, Bonnie Pyne with whom she lived; three sisters, Joanie (James) Fisher of Niles, Sheila (Randy) McCale of Girard and Jennifer (Cliff) Christy of Mineral Ridge and 11 nephews and nieces.

There will be an announced memorial service at the family residence within the next several weeks.



Funeral arrangements are by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home. Visit holetonyuhasz.com to send condolences.